Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:00 IST
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2020, without any discussion on Monday as the House curtailed its sittings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 40 amendments were introduced by the government to the Finance Bill, which was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla. Some amendments moved by the Opposition were negated.

The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for fiscal 2020-21. Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said it was an "extraordinary situation" and that a decision to pass the Bill without any discussion was taken at the all-party meeting.

As Sitharaman was moving various amendments to the Bill, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK leader T R Baalu tried to intervene as they wanted to know about a financial package for sectors impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Bill, with all the amendments moved by the government, was passed by the House.

The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Central banks deploy record sums to break financial logjam, but may need more

Central banks have offered trillions of dollars of support to markets in recent days to keep them from freezing up, as investors worried about the economic damage from the coronavirus and made a chaotic dash for the exits. While the interve...

Kiev monastery fights coronavirus with homemade hand sanitizer

The black-robed Orthodox clerics sit in a line under an icon in one of Ukraines oldest monasteries, mixing up batches of hand sanitizer to distribute to the poor and the needy.Wearing purple disposable gloves, the clergy and students in the...

Daimler CEO says carmaker has no need for state aid - Handelsblatt

Daimler currently has sufficient funding and sees no need to apply for state aid, despite halting production at its major plants in Europe to contain the coronavirus, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius told German newspaper Handelsblatt. Daimle...

German minister: Harder to repatriate Germans as airports close

The German government has repatriated some 120,000 of an estimated 200,000 tourists stranded overseas by the coronavirus in recent days, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.Attention was now increasingly turning to travellers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020