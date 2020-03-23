Left Menu
HashedIn's Product, MeetNotes, a Boon for Remotely Working Employees

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:20 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 16:20 IST
BENGALURU, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These uncertain times has forced several organizations to adapt to work from home culture. 'Work from home' scenarios, in the long run, may affect the productivity of the organization and at times hinder an individual's performance too. HashedIn Technologies Pvt ltd launched a product that helped manage and sustain the productivity of the organization and help an employee maintain their productivity

HashedIn's product, MeetNotes is a SaaS application that is developed to address the problems that lead to unproductive meetings. It is designed to bridge the gap between office and remotely working employees. MeetNotes helps to define an individual's agendas and action items and makes it visible for their coworkers to have an idea of their bandwidth. It is indeed a boon for employees who work remotely, with meetings, assigning tasks to individuals, video-conferencing, messengers, take minutes-of-meetings and has direct integration with certain collaborative tools

According to Anshuman Singh, COO, HashedIn Technologies , "MeetNotes has helped us bridge the communication gap for remotely working employees. With the current situation posing a threat, and most IT companies having WFH mandate, we are using MeetNotes at HashedIn to maintain productivity. Hashers are able to track their work, set deadlines, get reminders, keep a track of their daily updates, and connect seamlessly on video conferencing."To experience better work from home scenarios without affecting productivity, signup and try a 14 day free trial period in the below link, https://meetnotes.co/About HashedIn TechnologiesHashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.comLOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

