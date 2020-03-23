Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer, Curadev ink pact to discover drug candidates for lung, cardiovascular, inflammatory diseases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:39 IST
Bayer, Curadev ink pact to discover drug candidates for lung, cardiovascular, inflammatory diseases

Global pharma and life sciences major Bayer and domestic drug discovery firm Curadev have signed a research collaboration and licence agreement to discover new drug candidates for treatment of lung, cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases, the companies said on Monday. The agreement is for Curadev’s stimulator of interferon genes (STING) antagonist programme.

"The collaboration aims to discover new drug candidates for the treatment of lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other inflammatory diseases", the companies said in a joint statement. STING antagonists offer tremendous potential for new treatments as it is known to play a role in activating the innate immune system in auto-inflammatory diseases, it added. "In line with our strategy, we continue to deepen our understanding of pathology in disease areas with high unmet medical need and further strengthen our research activities on mechanisms with broader potential, rather than individual indications," Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of Research and Development Joerg Moeller said.

Bayer is continuously looking for new breakthroughs to improve patients' lives and Curadev's deep experience working on the STING pathway make them ideal partners, he added. As part of the agreement, Bayer will gain exclusive access to novel molecules from Curadev that are designed to inhibit the STING pathway, the statement said. The companies will collaborate to optimise and advance these molecules, as well as others generated during the collaboration, into clinical development. it added.

"Curadev identified STING as a versatile target where both agonists and antagonists can play an important role in diverse disease conditions," Curadev Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer Arjun Surya said. Under the terms of the agreement, Curadev will receive an upfront payment, the statement said. In addition, Curadev will receive research funding during the research term and might be eligible for pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of potentially over EUR 250 million as well as royalties of single-digit percentages of net sales, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by COVID-19; impact to be felt for some time to come.

PM Modi says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by COVID-19 impact to be felt for some time to come....

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to Canada's boycott of 2020 Games

Reaction to Canadas boycott of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to concerns about the coronavirus. The Australian Olympic Committee has also said its athletes should prepare for an Olympics next year.COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS The Canadian Olympic Com...

Lok Sabha gives standing ovation to foot soldiers in coronavirus battle

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANI The Lok Sabha gave a standing ovation and members clapped to express their appreciation for people who are rendering services to deal with the spread of coronavirus including members of the medical community, po...

Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus. WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020