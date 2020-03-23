Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renault-Nissan Automotive suspends operations at Chennai plant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
Renault-Nissan Automotive suspends operations at Chennai plant

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): Automobile-maker Renault- Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd on Monday said it was suspending operations at its facility near here with effect from March 24 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The company, in a statement, said the operations at the unit would be halted until further notice.

"Health and safety of our employees, partners and local communities is our topmost priority. In line with this and as a precautionary measure, RNAIPL will be temporarily halting its operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam near here, from March 24 until further notice", the statement said. The company said it would take all the necessary steps to safeguard the well-being and health of employees, partners and would closely monitor the situation.

The plant has around 1,500 employees. Tamil Nadu has reported nine positive cases in the state so far with one person being discharged from government hospital after he recovered from COVID19.

The state government has announced that CrPC section 144 would be invoked from 6pm on March 24 as a measure to control the spread of virus. Essential and emergency services would operate while public and private transport services would not function.

PTI VIJ NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home; not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses.

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses....

COVID-19: I-T body warns of 'himalayan blunder' with staffers health if Mar 31 deadline not extended

Two major employees association of the Income Tax Department have cautioned the CBDT that non-extension of the March 31 fiscal deadline will lead to a himalayan blunder of jeopardising the health of its staffers in the wake of the COVID-19 ...

Workers leave as Thailand steps up measures against coronavirus

Tens of thousands of migrant workers left Thailand for neigbouring countries after new restrictions were announced at the weekend and the country prepared to close many land border crossings late on Monday to curb the coronavirus outbreak.A...

PM Modi says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by COVID-19; impact to be felt for some time to come.

PM Modi says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by COVID-19 impact to be felt for some time to come....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020