Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt amends law to get powers to raise excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 8/litre in future

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:54 IST
Govt amends law to get powers to raise excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 8/litre in future

The government on Monday amended the law to get enabling powers to raise excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre each in future. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved an amendment to the Finance Bill, 2020, to raise the limit up to which the government can raise special excise duty on petrol and diesel to Rs 18 per litre and Rs 12, respectively.

The amendment along with the Finance Bill was passed without a debate in the Lok Sabha. The government had on March 14 raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each to raise an additional Rs 39,000 crore in revenue annually. This duty hike included Rs 2 a litre increase in special additional excise duty and Re 1 in road and infrastructure cess.

This hike took the special additional excise duty to maximum permissible in law -- Rs 10 in case of petrol and Rs 4 in case of diesel. Now, through an amendment of the Eighth Schedule of the Finance Act, this limit has been increased to Rs 18 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 12 in case of diesel.

This is an enabling provision and no change in excise duty is being done as of now, an official said. The amendment gives powers to the government to raise the duty by up to Rs 8 per litre in petrol and diesel at any time it wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain assessing how London's Excel Centre could help health service

Britain is assessing how Londons Excel Centre might help relieve some of the pressure on the National Health Service NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, the defence ministry said on Monday. The Excel Centre in the Docklands district of eas...

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted; prevent black marketing and hoarding: PM to India Inc.

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted prevent black marketing and hoarding PM to India Inc....

Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight

The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnams fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported ...

Euro zone's response to coronavirus has 'no limits', says Eurogroup's Centeno

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the euro zones response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak will have no limits and will have much solidarity between countries at its core.Thats my determination as a minister in Portu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020