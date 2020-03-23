India Cements shuts manufacturing plants across country

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): India Cements Ltd on Monday said it was shutting down operations at its plants across the country following the coronavirus pandemic. "...considering the safety of all our stakeholders our company's cement plants in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are shutting down their operations effective from such dates as per guidelines issued by central and respective state governments", it said.

In a BSE filing, the city-headquartered cement maker said the duration of the shutdown at its facilities would depend on the improvement of the situation country-wide. "The company has been taking all the necessary precautionary measures at all its offices, plants and units against the spread of COVID19 as advised by the governments from time to time", it added.

