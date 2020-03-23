Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Cements shuts manufacturing plants across country

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:19 IST
India Cements shuts manufacturing plants across country

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): India Cements Ltd on Monday said it was shutting down operations at its plants across the country following the coronavirus pandemic. "...considering the safety of all our stakeholders our company's cement plants in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are shutting down their operations effective from such dates as per guidelines issued by central and respective state governments", it said.

In a BSE filing, the city-headquartered cement maker said the duration of the shutdown at its facilities would depend on the improvement of the situation country-wide. "The company has been taking all the necessary precautionary measures at all its offices, plants and units against the spread of COVID19 as advised by the governments from time to time", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

Italy banned travel and shut down a range of industries Monday in a last-ditch push to stem the spread of a coronavirus that has killed nearly 5,500 people in a month. The latest wave of restrictions is designed to get the Mediterranean cou...

Britain assessing how London's Excel Centre could help health service

Britain is assessing how Londons Excel Centre might help relieve some of the pressure on the National Health Service NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, the defence ministry said on Monday. The Excel Centre in the Docklands district of eas...

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted; prevent black marketing and hoarding: PM to India Inc.

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted prevent black marketing and hoarding PM to India Inc....

Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight

The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnams fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020