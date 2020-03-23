Priyanka Gandhi calls upon business houses to support fight against coronavirus

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to the captains of Indian industry to come forward and help in the efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She said businesses across the world are diverting funds and resources towards supply of essential medical products and equipment.

"At this time of crisis for our nation and the world, I appeal to leaders of India's business community to join in the effort to fight the outbreak of Covid-19. In countries across the globe, businesses are diverting funds and resources towards the supply of essential medical products and equipment," she said in a series of tweets. "We are about to face a massive and unprecedented load on our health services, India needs your support, please do all you can to help," she said.

