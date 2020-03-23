TCS global head for IT Amit Jain dies of heart attack

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services' Global Head of IT Amit Jain passed away last week after a massive heart attack

Jain, 53, was based out of Mumbai. He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was at work and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He passed away on March 19.

