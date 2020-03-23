Left Menu
Radico Khaitan to manufacture hand sanitizer

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:58 IST
Radico Khaitan to manufacture hand sanitizer
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd has said the company will start manufacturing hand sanitizer from its Rampur distillery amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The company has already applied for necessary permissions and chalked out distribution plans for hand sanitizers, which would be available in the market soon, it said in a statement.

"Being one of the largest spirits manufactures in India, we have decided to extend our support to the country in this worrisome time of coronavirus outbreak," Radico Khaitan Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha said. "Radico Khaitan has kickstarted to expand the use of Extra Neutral Alchohol at its mother distillery in Rampur into production of hand sanitizer which will be available at retail stores in a few days," he added.

The company's move comes in the wake of the dire need of hand sanitizers as part of measures to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sinha said.

