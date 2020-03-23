Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cognizant to acquire US-based digital marketing consultancy firm Lev

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:41 IST
Cognizant to acquire US-based digital marketing consultancy firm Lev

Cognizant on Monday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, a privately-held, digital marketing consultancy in the US. The company did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

"Lev helps businesses simplify and modernise their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalization across the customer journey, and ultimately drive revenue," Cognizant said in a statement. The acquisition will help expand Cognizant's Salesforce practice and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to meeting of certain closing conditions.

Indianapolis-based Lev provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimisation and application integration services, the statement said, adding its clients include brands in healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries. "In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our client and partner-focused strategy, investing in capabilities that help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric organisations. We continue to significantly invest in cloud as one of our strategic priorities," Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Digital Systems and Technology, Cognizant said.

Founded in 2006, Lev currently has close to 200 employees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...

New Jersey to release county jail inmates over coronavirus

New Jersey plans to release low-risk inmates serving county jail sentences to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said on Monday.The announcement follows an order late Sunday night signed by Stuart Rabner, chief justice of the...

Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.&#160; Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020