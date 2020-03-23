Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks back in red as virus spread feeds recession fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:59 IST
European stocks back in red as virus spread feeds recession fears

European shares fell again on Monday as the continued spread of the coronavirus fed into panic over its economic shock, with a recession in 2020 looking likely. The benchmark STOXX 600 index ended 4.3% lower, erasing nearly all of its gains over the past two days, indicating that stimulus measures by major banks and governments appeared to be doing little to reassure investors.

Markets had briefly pared losses earlier in the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve underlined aggressive action to offset the economic disruption from the outbreak. However, they swiftly sank back to session lows as the prospect of recession gave little impetus to buy into equities.

"The lockdown of large parts of Europe over the past two weeks has sharply worsened the economic outlook and a recession now appears inevitable," UBS economists wrote in a note, adding they expect the European economy to shrink by 4.5% this year. "The economic shock Europe is facing will be very substantial."

Travel and leisure stocks continued to underperform their peers as more countries closed their borders and limited domestic movement. British theatre operator Cineworld bottomed out the sector as British measures to combat the spread of the virus effectively crippled social life in the country.

Greece joined France and Spain in announcing a nationwide lockdown, while Italy banned even domestic travel as the number of fatalities there topped 6,000. Industrials shed about 6% amid widespread factory shutdowns to curb the spread of the virus. British office space provider IWG shed 17% after it suspended its final dividend.

German shares shrugged off a 750 billion euro stimulus package from Berlin, closing about 2% lower as major car makers face a dual hurdle of production curbs and flatlining demand. In another sign of growing corporate damage from the outbreak, Airbus fell nearly 14% after saying it was withdrawing its 2020 financial forecast, dropping a proposed 2019 dividend and suspending funding to top up staff pension schemes.

Nestle SA, the largest stock on the STOXX 600, dropped 6% for the day as its chief executive told employees to prepare for a "coronavirus storm", an internal memo showed. Oil and gas heavyweights Total and Royal Dutch Shell both rose 6% after suspending their respective share buybacks and outlining cost cuts to cope with lower oil prices.

The two took the oil and gas subindex marginally higher for the day, making it the only gaining European sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...

Nigeria closes land borders to fight coronavirus spread

Nigeria closed its land borders on Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus as Africas most populous country recorded its first death from the pandemic. Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government, said the closure would last for four weeks....

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020