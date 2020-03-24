Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia c.bank pumps liquidity, proposes bond buys to ease financial conditions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 07:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 07:23 IST
Australia c.bank pumps liquidity, proposes bond buys to ease financial conditions

Australia's central bank injected A$6.9 billion ($4.06 billion) into the financial system on Tuesday and said it would buy A$4 billion in government bonds as it looks to blunt the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has flooded the system with nearly A$65 billion cash since March 12 when a liquidity crunch sent global markets into a tailspin. It has also purchased A$9 billion in government bonds since launching its "unlimited" quantitative easing programme on March 20. The RBA has so far been successful in flattening the yield curve as it aims to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25%.

A recession - the country's first in nearly three decades - is still inevitable. Westpac economist Bill Evans revised his forecast for the unemployment rate to now surge to 11.1% in the June quarter, up from his previous estimate of 7%, with the economy seen contracting 3.5% in that period.

"Economic disruptions are set to be larger as the government moves to address the enormous health challenge which the nation now faces," Evans said. "That challenge is probably best summarised by a potential shortage of ICU beds in coming weeks if we do not significantly slow the rate of infection immediately."

The total number of cases in Australia jumped to almost 1,900 on Tuesday after the most populous state of New South Wales recorded its biggest daily leap. Secondary data on Tuesday showed a sharp deterioration in services sector activity in March, underlining the hit from the coronavirus.

The CBA Services PMI fell to a record low of 39.8 as restaurants, cafes and tourism were hit hard by travel bans and cancellations of events and concerts. A separate analysis of card spending data by Commonwealth Bank of Australia showed shopping outside of grocery, alcohol and healthcare was bleak.

And a weekly gauge of consumer confidence by ANZ-Roy Morgan plunged to 30-year lows to 72.2 points. The government has responded swiftly, with a stimulus of A$66.1 billion on top of A$17.6 billion announced earlier this month though economists said a third package might be needed.

"It will be difficult to avoid a recession – that is obvious," CommSec chief economist Craig James said. "But there will be a massive injection of funds in the June and September quarters. And that swift action in providing stimulus should allow the economy to bounce back relatively quickly. However, much damage will remain for years, not months."

The surplus cash held by banks at the RBA was A$43.6 billion, by far the biggest on record. ($1 = 1.6987 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin expresses hope a deal is 'very close' on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the U.S. Senate on Monday as lawmakers haggled over its provisions, but the U.S. Treasury secretary voiced confidence a deal would be reached soon. Democrats said the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

India's poor, hammered by coronavirus lockdown, fear for future

Shaikh Bahaduresha, 31, lived on Mumbais streets for two months last year, unable to make ends meet on his meagre taxi-driving profits of roughly 5 a day. After he got married in December, his wife put some money towards renting a small apa...

Fnatic moves atop Group B in ESL Pro League Europe

Fnatic edged forZe 2-1 on Monday to gain sole possession of first place in Group B during the opening phase of the ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. In the other Monday action, all in Group B, North swept BIG 2-0, and Natus Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020