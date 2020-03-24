Left Menu
Development News Edition

REINZ calls for RTA bill to be put on hold while dealing with COVID-19

“While the country works through what it's new normal’ looks like, we’re calling on the Government to take this into consideration and put the proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill on hold,” she continues.

REINZ calls for RTA bill to be put on hold while dealing with COVID-19
Independent of REINZ’s call for the RTA to be put on hold, the New Zealand Property Investors Federation has recently started a petition calling for the RTA to remain unchanged. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today calling for the proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill to be put on hold while the country deals with the effects of COVID-19.

These calls come as the Reserve Bank announced last week that it is slowing down its regulatory initiatives for an initial period of six months and similarly, the Financial Markets Authority said that it will be providing regulatory relief to market participants to give them an additional two months to provide their audited financial statements.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Right now, thousands of people around the country are having extremely difficult conversations with their employers as to whether they still even have a job or not. While there is a financial support package available to businesses, the reality is that this is going to impact people's ability to pay their rent and is likely to lead to more difficult conversations with property managers and landlords. In some cases, this will lead to landlords having difficult conversations with their bank around mortgage repayments.

"While the country works through what it's new normal' looks like, we're calling on the Government to take this into consideration and put the proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill on hold," she continues.

"Over the past few years, landlords and property managers have had to deal with extensive changes in legislation from asbestos, to a ban on letting fees through to insulation. In fact, there have been more regulatory changes for the property industry in the last few years than there has been in the previous five years. Taking that into account, REINZ is just calling for more of a 'keep calm' approach while everyone adjusts to the effects of COVID-19 – particularly as there has been so much opposition to some of the proposals, particularly the changes to the 90-day rule" concludes Norwell.

Independent of REINZ's call for the RTA to be put on hold, the New Zealand Property Investors Federation has recently started a petition calling for the RTA to remain unchanged.

Submissions on the Bill close on 25 March and REINZ is encouraging as many people/organisations as possible to make submissions on the Bill in order for their voice to be heard.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Formula One 'fully expect' season to start with revised calendar

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said that he fully expects the 2020 season to start this summer with a revised calendar of 15-18 races despite a raft of postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier on Mo...

Indian-origin physician indicted for sex trafficking

An Indian-origin physician has been indicted in the USs Ohio state for sex trafficking and illegally distributing a controlled substance. A federal grand jury in Toledo returned the two-count indictment, according to which Manish Raj Gupta,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

U.S. negotiators say have not reached coronavirus stimulus deal, but close to it

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they had not reached an agreement on Monday on a sweeping coronavirus stimulus deal, but had made progress.Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020