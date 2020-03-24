Cosmoprof India 2020 rescheduled for 29 - 31 October 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): BolognaFiere Group SpA and Informa Markets, organisers of the Cosmoprof India Show, have decided to postpone its 2020 edition to the new dates of October 29 to 31, 2020 at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event was originally scheduled to be held from September 2 to 4, 2020. "The rescheduling of all the main trade shows globally as a consequence of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced us to rethink about the timing of our exhibition. We are monitoring the situation constantly, in order to take care of the business needs of our exhibitors and buyers along with Informa Markets," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere Group.

"It is a difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event. The COVID-19 situation presents a mixed and constantly changing scenario for the organisers of exhibitions worldwide. With an unflinching focus on the well-being of our customers, partners, and employees, we believe the new date will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace, ease travel restrictions, and provide all-around better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India. "This will ensure that our stakeholders know they can receive the same outstanding experience and business that they have come to expect from the reputed Cosmoprof India Show, a 360° platform for the domestic and international beauty community," added Mudras.

The organisers continue to monitor the developing situation and remain in close communication with relevant local government bodies, the industry and other key stakeholders, and our goal is to invariably provide an enhanced trading experience for the beauty community in this region. Launched in 2018 as a special 'preview', the 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India recorded excellent results, hosting 237 exhibiting companies from 23 countries, and 7,429 visitors from 48 countries.

In October, Personal Care Ingredients & Lab, co-located with Cosmoprof India, will showcase the most innovative proposals for this segment - ingredients for perfumery and cosmetics, essential oils, labs accessories, equipment and furniture, testing solutions. Thanks to this synergy, exhibitors and operators attending Cosmoprof India will have the opportunity to discover new tools to improve their business. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.