TVS Motor Company takes active measures to combat COVID-19

TVS Motor Company today announced significant measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The company has decided to halt all manufacturing operations at its plants in India and Indonesia till further notice. All relevant employees have already been provided with Work from Home facility.

TVS Motor Company takes active measures to combat COVID-19
TVS Motor Company. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Tamil Nadu) [India] March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company today announced significant measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The company has decided to halt all manufacturing operations at its plants in India and Indonesia till further notice. All relevant employees have already been provided with Work from Home facility. The well-being of the employees is paramount for the company. The immediate focus is to ensure the safety of employees, their families, and the extended enterprise including suppliers, dealers and our customers.

TVS Motor Company has assured that it will protect jobs and salaries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also assured that they would work closely with their dealers and suppliers and extend all support to them in the face of this unexpected difficulty. Meanwhile, the company has urged employees to adhere to the measures and they have been assured of complete support as they transition to new workplace arrangements in this unprecedented time. TVS Motor Company is continuously reviewing the situation to ensure safety and well-being of the community.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

