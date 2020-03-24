Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Five Super Spices to Help You Beat the Flu": Nutritionist Kavita Devgan

Spices add zing not only to what you eat but they are also potent immune system warriors. A quick tip- choose spices that are 'SarvagunSampann'- try sniffing your spices, the stronger the fragrance, means natural oil is intact in them and hence the healthier they are.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:42 IST
"Five Super Spices to Help You Beat the Flu": Nutritionist Kavita Devgan
nutrikorner. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spices add zing not only to what you eat but they are also potent immune system warriors. A quick tip- choose spices that are 'SarvagunSampann'- try sniffing your spices, the stronger the fragrance, means natural oil is intact in them and hence the healthier they are. Not many know that spices can actually be our saviour in today's turbulent times, and protect us from myriad viruses - by upping our immunity. Here are a few of those-

Turmeric Turmeric has curcumin, which is antiviral and a strong cold and flu-fighter. Curcumin also helps lower the levels of inflammatory enzymes (caused due to infection) in your body and is incredibly purifying. It is loaded with antioxidants, is anti-fungal, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial and helps keep infections at bay. Always opt for turmeric power that is sampann with natural oils and has atleast 3 per cent curcumin level.

Cumin Seeds Cumin seeds are a good source of iron, a mineral that is an integral component of hemoglobin which helps transports oxygen from the lungs to all body cells. It is also important for energy production and metabolism. Additionally, iron helps keep the immune system healthy which can prove critical this season.

Black Pepper Black pepper is both, an antioxidant and an antibacterial agent and thus contributes to overall wellness tremendously. It also has vitamin C, which naturally boosts the immunity and works as an excellent antibiotic.

Clove An organic expectorant, clove helps to break up phlegm in the throat and esophagus and helps prevent respiratory tract infections.

Tip: always place a clove under your tongue (and keep sucking on it slowly) when you step out. Drinking clove tea is a great idea too. Carom Seeds

Carom seeds help in treating cold and warding off nasal blockage and flus. They also help in effectively dealing with respiratory ailments associated with myriad flus. You could try some of these quick concoctions to keep your immunity going strong-

* Just warm up some milk, add some powered pure haldi to it and a pinch of pepper and drink at night before going to sleep. If milk does not work for you, then add some haldi to warm water, with ginger and pepper (both potent infection busters) and begin your day fighting fit. * Just eat 2 grams of pan roasted ajwain seeds every day. Or have ajwain tea: Boil water, add black or green tea, and add ajwain, ginger, and elaichi. Add milk now and let the mixture boil well for about three minutes.

Simply put, spices are a very cost effective, culturally acceptable and sustainable way of eating well and staying healthy. It gives 'SarvagunnSampann health'. And just a little pinch goes a long way! Kavita Devgan is an acclaimed nutritionist with 20 plus years experience, and is on the panel of experts for www.TataNutrikorner.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Stranded after 3 flight cancellations, ex-NZ pacer O'Brien fears for wife's life

Struggling to find a flight to get back to his family in the UK, former Zealand pacer Iain OBrien says he is worried about his wifes health as she has a lung condition, which puts her at great risk in the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic...

Cruise ship responsible for jump in Australia coronavirus cases

Australia reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday that was almost entirely due to passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in Sydney several days ago, prompting widespread criticism of the official response to the pandemic.The ship,...

Actifio Names Tata Consulting Services its Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, has named Tata Consulting Services TCS its Global Systems Integrator GSI Partner of the Year to honor the mutual success...

US lauds India's 'Janata curfew'

The US has praised as inspiring Indias Janata curfew, which was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the coronavirus spread in the country and lauded the efforts of essential service providers during this period. Inspiring to see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020