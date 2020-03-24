Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark Divests VWash, A Female Intimate Hygiene Wash, to Hindustan Unilever

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:26 IST
Glenmark Divests VWash, A Female Intimate Hygiene Wash, to Hindustan Unilever

- As part of the agreement, Glenmark's VWash brand will be transferred to Hindustan Unilever Limited ('HUL') MUMBAI, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a research-led global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) for divestment of its VWash brand and other extensions. Under this agreement, the brand and other trademarks, copyrights, know-how associated with Glenmark's VWash business will be transferred to HUL. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment and royalty on sales for 3 years. No employees will be transferred as a part of this agreement. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next few months subject to customary approvals. Glenmark launched VWash, a liquid vaginal wash, as an OTC product in 2013. The company continued to invest in building the brand and established it as a market leader in the intimate hygiene category. Over the years, Glenmark launched multiple line extensions like VWash Wipes to expand the brand offering across different consumer needs.

"The decision to divest VWash brand is driven by the strategy to focus on our core therapy areas. While Glenmark has been able to establish VWash as a category leader, we are confident that HUL's strong market presence and large distribution network will accelerate future growth of VWash." said Sujesh Vasudevan, President India Formulations, Middle East and Africa at Glenmark. Glenmark intends to further consolidate its position in the core therapy areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology globally. Glenmark's OTC business will focus on its other leading brands like Candid Powder, Scalpe and introduce new Rx to OTC switches.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lexogen Inks Distribution Deal For India With Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd (IGB)

VIENNA, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lexogen is pleased to announce the appointment of Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd IGB as its official distributor in India, as a further step in growing its operations in the APAC region. IGB, a subsi...

Fear in New York, but Trump says coronavirus restrictions could ease soon

Anxiety ratcheted up Monday across an eerily deserted New York, Americas coronavirus epicenter, but President Donald Trump said hed soon call for lifting the lockdown in some parts of the country. Trump -- who faces reelection in November a...

COVID-19: Stranded after 3 flight cancellations, ex-NZ pacer O'Brien fears for wife's life

Struggling to find a flight to get back to his family in the UK, former Zealand pacer Iain OBrien says he is worried about his wifes health as she has a lung condition, which puts her at great risk in the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic...

Cruise ship responsible for jump in Australia coronavirus cases

Australia reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday that was almost entirely due to passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in Sydney several days ago, prompting widespread criticism of the official response to the pandemic.The ship,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020