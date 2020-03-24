Left Menu
Covid-19: DCB Bank to spend Rs 1 crore CSR funds next 3 months

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 24-03-2020 12:34 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:34 IST
DCB Bank on Tuesday announced CSR spending worth Rs 1 crore in the next three months for intervention and measures to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country

The announcement comes a day after the government allowed companies to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for tackling the disease. "The bank will engage with various agencies and partners to manage the response to Covid-19 in India. It aims to deploy this fund within the next three months," DCB Bank said in a statement

DCB Bank remains committed to its CSR initiative for the overall betterment of Indian society and its people.

