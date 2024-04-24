Left Menu

DCB Bank's Q4 Net Profit Surges 9.85% to Rs 156 Crore

DCB Bank's Q4 profit rose 9.85% to Rs 156 crore, with total income increasing to Rs 1,581 crore. For FY24, net profit grew 15% to Rs 536 crore, while dividend of Rs 1.25 per share was recommended. Shares surged 10.17% on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:06 IST
Private sector lender DCB Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 156 crore in the March quarter, registering a 9.85 per cent jump over the year-ago period.

The bank had reported a profit Rs 142 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, from Rs 1,302 crore a year ago.

For full 2023-24 fiscal, DCB Bank's net profit stood at Rs 536 crore, a jump of 15 per cent in the year-ago period. In 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit stood at Rs 466 crore.

The bank's Board of Directors at its meeting on Wednesday also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of DCB Bank closed at Rs 136.45, up 10.17 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

