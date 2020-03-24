MHRIL suspends operations at most resorts due to coronavirus pandemic

Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at most of its resorts till March 31, 2020 on account of the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Considering the emerging situation in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in due compliance with the advisories or directives issued by the local panchayat or municipal corporation or state government authorities, the company has, over the last few days, suspended the operations in most of the resorts till March 31, 2020," MHRIL said in a statement.

As a result, the business of the company will get impacted and it is difficult to ascertain the expected impact at this point of time, it added. Earlier on Sunday, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had said in a tweet that, "At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities." Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd were trading at Rs 135.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.12 per cent from its previous close.

