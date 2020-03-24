Govt raises insolvency threshold to Rs 1 cr to help small cos

To help small companies facing the threat of defaults due to coronavirus-related lockdown, the government on Tuesday raised the threshold that would trigger insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore from current Rs 1 lakh

This raising of the threshold will help small and medium enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

Also, the government will consider suspending Sections 7, 9, 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for six months if the current economic situation continues beyond April, she said, adding this would help companies being forced into insolvency on default of loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.