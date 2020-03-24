'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

Businesses in the eurozone suffered "an unprecedented collapse" this month because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely watched indicator released Tuesday by IHS Markit

Provisional data showed that the slump in activity in the 19-nation zone in March was "far exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis," with the company's PMI survey diving to 31.4 for the month

A reading below 50 points indicates a contraction. In February, the index had stood at 51.6. The latest reading is the lowest since IHS Markit started its PMI survey in 1998.

