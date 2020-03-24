Left Menu
Development News Edition

ROAM Africa announces travel restrictions, remote work policy for employees

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the continent, ROAM Africa moved to mandate the new remote work policy.

ROAM Africa announces travel restrictions, remote work policy for employees
ROAM Africa’s Head of Talent, Heather O’Shea is leading the shift to remote operations. Image Credit: PR Newswire

ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media) (Roam.Africa), Africa's leading classifieds group, today announced that it is requiring all employees to work remotely as part of efforts to protect its workforce from the COVID-19 virus.

In February, ROAM Africa increased travel restrictions and implemented a self-quarantine policy for its staff traveling to countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the continent, ROAM Africa moved to mandate the new remote work policy.

Starting this week, 400 staff in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and South Africa are working remotely.

"Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge, but African countries face particular headwinds from the virus given their fragile economies and underdeveloped health care systems. Its impact on the region could be severe. In these unprecedented times, we're committed to the safety of our staff. Our employees' well-being and health are critical to our ability to continue our important work of connecting people to opportunity," said Clemens Weitz, ROAM Africa CEO.

ROAM Africa's Head of Talent, Heather O'Shea is leading the shift to remote operations.

"The most important thing right now is the safety and well-being of our staff members - and we have been swift to move to a remote working policy. But working from home can be challenging, so this is only the start: the challenge is to equip our people and teams with the right mindset and tools to work effectively from home. This comes with investments that we are willing to make," said O'Shea.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Vakrangee puts best efforts to keep kendras operational to provide key essential services during pandemic lockdown

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Mar 24 ANI PR Newswire Vakrangee Kendra outlets are one-stop shops providing key essential services such as banking services, ATM services, online pharmacy, telemedicine health services including unlimited tele vi...

Indian-origin UK MP returns to part-time care work in COVID-19 crisis

An Indian-origin British MP said that she will be returning to her previous role of a care-worker on Tuesday to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. Nadia Whittome, born in the UK to a Punjabi father, became the younge...

Huawei Claims No.1 Spot in European Patent Office Ranking 2019; Reaffirms its Leadership in Tech-innovation

New Delhi India, Mar 24 ANI NewsVoir Patents help establishing a strong market position, thereby reducing competition for a brand. Furthermore, patent portfolios are also demonstrative of high level of technological capability, specializati...

Toll from floods in Iran rises to 12

Tehran Iran, Mar 24 SputnikANI Irans death toll from seasonal floods rose to 12 on Tuesday with two people still missing, Irans Emergency Medical Service said Tuesday, adding that 21 people were injured. This is up from 11 victims, 17 injur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020