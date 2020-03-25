Flipkart announces temporary suspension of services

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced a temporary suspension of its services in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the 21-day lockdown announced to prevent its spread. The company, has, however, promised that it will be resuming its services soon, although a date is yet to be announced.

"Hello Fellow Indians, We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible," a message displayed on the company's website read. "These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before, has being at home meant helping the nation!" it added.

Meanwhile, clothing website Myntra, which is a part of the Flipkart group has also announced that it is "temporarily not accepting any new orders." The company also urged all Indians to stay inside their homes during the 21-day lockdown.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families. Earlier yesterday, Amazon India had also said that it was 'prioritizing all resources' to provide 'high priority' products.

"To serve our customers' most urgent needs while also ensuring safety of our associates, we are prioritizing (with immediate effect) all our resources to serve products that are currently high priority. Stay safe!" a tweet shared by Country Head Amazon India and Global Senior Vice President, Amit Agarwal on Tuesday read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.