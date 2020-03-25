e-Zest and Neurosynaptic Announce a Solution to Help Control the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, Maharashtra, Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India e-Zest Solutions and Neurosynaptic Communications today announced the ReMeDi® SCAN-CORONA platform, an innovative technology solution to help control the Novel COVID-19 pandemic. As countries worldwide grapple to contain the spread and flatten the curve while treating the ones infected, the need of the hour is to deploy widespread screening and testing procedures to identify and isolate those showing symptoms.

The ReMeDi® SCAN-CORONA platform has a 3-pronged approach to controlling the Pandemic that makes the task of Screening, Testing, Tracking and Reporting extremely easy and manageable at a large scale. Shree Shingane - Founder and Managing Director, e-Zest Solutions GmbH, “Mass screening and testing is the need of the hour. With the scarcity of Healthcare Professionals, there is a need of technology enabled platforms to do this at a large scale with minimal to no human intervention. The ReMeDi® SCAN-CORONA brings together remote healthcare expertise and the power of emerging technology such as AI & ML, and promises to reduce the load on the healthcare system, so that timely care reaches the right set of people as fast as possible.” The solution features a Corona-Screen Kit – a portable, lightweight kit that includes basic screening tools that seamlessly connect and feed data into a Patient Health Record (PHR) system without any manual intervention. It also features a geo-tagging powered Screening app that, by importing and analyzing data from the screening tools as well as travel and medical history. The input from a 3rd party COVID-19 rapid testing kit further enhances the accuracy of the outcome.

“ReMeDi® SCAN-CORONA helps front-line health workers to quickly assess the essential risk factors for a person digitally. It has the unique ability to track the progression of symptoms with time. The Tele-consultation facility allows individuals to obtain counselling as well as consult doctors independent of location, to access timely information and guidance. We are proud to present this solution in collaboration with e-Zest,” said Sameer Sawarkar CEO - Neurosynaptic. The beauty of this solution is that while it can bring a big relief for COVID-19 screening efforts, it is equally advantageous to heavily burdened Healthcare Providers in remotely treating the non-Corona health requirements as well.

The team acknowledges the valuable contribution in terms of clinical inputs for application development, from Dr. Nandakumar, a renowned Public Health expert. e-Zest CEO Devendra Deshmukh said, “e-Zest vision is to leverage Healthcare technologies to impact human life positively. We are happy to be part of this collaboration & look forward to it’s contribution to combat the pandemic challenge globally." About e-Zest Solutions e-Zest is an agile digital technology innovation partner for the Fortune 500 Enterprises, software product companies and International Organizations helping them adopt digital technologies to improve their processes, increase profitability and enhance the customer experience. e-Zest Healthcare (https://healthcare.e-zest.com/), a strategic unit of e-Zest is a specialist provider of healthcare technology and a strategic partner to some of the world’s largest healthcare organizations. e-Zest plays an integral role in accelerating technology innovation across the healthcare sector. e-Zest has offices in Pune, India, Hannover Germany, London UK, Dallas, Chicago & Detroit USA About Neurosynaptic Communications Based in Bengaluru, India Neurosynaptic Communications is India’s leading telemedicine and digital health solution provider with presence in South Asia, South East Asia and Africa. Established in 2002, the company provides an integrated solution comprising of its proprietary ReMeDi® telemedicine and point-of-care diagnostic equipment and software solutions to enable remote healthcare delivery. The ReMeDi® platform enables a video & audio connect between rural customers and remotely located quality physician team for clinical advice and simultaneously diagnoses the customers with low cost point-of-care medical devices. Neurosynaptic’s award-winning solutions are easy to use, even in difficult-to-access and resource constrained areas. These enable end-to-end health care delivery.

Business enquiries – info@e-zest.com and info@neurosynaptic.com or +91-7338476633 PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.