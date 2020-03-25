Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank ratings upgraded by ICRA, but stock falls by 14 pc

Shares of Yes Bank dropped by 14.41 per cent on Wednesday afternoon even as ICRA upgraded its commercial papers and placed them on rating watch with developing implications.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:45 IST
Yes Bank ratings upgraded by ICRA, but stock falls by 14 pc
The ratings upgrade factors in removal of moratorium from March 18. Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Yes Bank dropped by 14.41 per cent on Wednesday afternoon even as ICRA upgraded its commercial papers and placed them on rating watch with developing implications. ICRA said the ratings upgrade factors in removal of the moratorium from March 18 which was earlier imposed on Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) by the Central government, thereby restricting payments to its depositors and creditors.

The government has also approved the reconstruction scheme for the bank, based on which YBL has received equity of Rs 10,000 crore from State Bank of India (SBI) which is now holding 48.2 per cent stake and other domestic financial institutions. Apart from the equity infusion, YBL's board has also been reconstituted with a new Managing Director and CEO from SBI.

As per the terms of the reconstruction, SBI will initially hold not more than 49 per cent stake (subject to a minimum of 26 per cent to be held for a period of at least three years). "ICRA derives comfort from the new shareholding and the reconstitution of bank's board."

Along with the equity infusion of Rs 10,000 crore, YBL's Basel III additional tier 1 (AT-I) bonds of Rs 8,415 crore have been written down. This has helped improve the tier 1 capital ratios above the regulatory requirements. Additionally, with the removal of the moratorium, the bank may witness deposit withdrawals for which liquidity support is to be provided by domestic financial institutions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) if required, said ICRA.

However, a sustained decline in scale of operations, leading to a delayed improvement in operating profitability, and the inability to reduce reliance on wholesale funding over the medium term will be key negative triggers. YBL's inability to raise sufficient capital to meet the regulatory ratios including capital conservation buffers on a sustained basis will also be a credit negative, said ICRA.

At 12:25 pm, shares of Yes Bank were trading 14.41 per cent lower on BSE Ltd at Rs 30 per unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran rejects 'foreign' help as virus death toll nears 2,000

A senior Iranian official Tuesday ruled out foreign help on the ground to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after an offer from a France-based medical charity, as the countrys death toll from the illness neared 2,000. Due to Irans national...

Halfords forecasts 25% sales drop, tries to save cash

British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords warned that it was likely that sales would drop sharply as a result of government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prompting it to try to save cash. The company said it would...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020