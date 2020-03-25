Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices edge higher in afternoon session, Reliance and Maruti gain by 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices ticked up by 4 per cent during the afternoon on Wednesday as Asian shares extended a rally after Wall Street's strong rebound overnight.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:12 IST
Equity indices edge higher in afternoon session, Reliance and Maruti gain by 9 pc
Reliance moved up by 9.17 pc on Wednesday afternoon to Rs 1,029.95 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ticked up by 4 per cent during the afternoon on Wednesday as Asian shares extended a rally after Wall Street's strong rebound overnight. At 1 pm, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 1,175 points or 4.41 per cent to 27,849 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 326 points or 4.17 per cent to 8,127.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty financial service gaining by 3.7 per cent, auto by 3.4 per cent and FMCG by 1.8 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose by 9.17 per cent to Rs 1,029.95 per share while automaker Maruti was up by 8.4 per cent to Rs 4,864.65 apiece.

Axis Bank swung up by 9.4 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 7.4 per cent, HDFC by 8 per cent and Nestle India by 5.3 per cent. Adani Ports, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cements too witnessed gains of over 5 per cent each.

However, IndusInd Bank lost by nearly 4 per cent while ITC, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC and Wipro traded with a negative bias. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran president warns of tough new measures against coronavirus

Irans president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus on Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worlds deadliest outbreaks neared 2,000. President Hassan Rouhani said that the new...

Asia equities rally as US agrees blockbuster stimulus package

Asian equities soared again on Wednesday after US lawmakers finally agreed a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds biggest economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the deadly disease continues to spread, trader...

UK housebuilders Persimmon and McCarthy to close construction sites

British housebuilder Persimmon and retirement home developer McCarthy Stone are starting an orderly shutdown of their construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the companies said on Wednesday.Work on building sites has no...

Column: The 'no-win' Olympics gets another chance

Money talks, which is the short answer for why it took this long for the swells at the International Olympic Committee to listen to reason. For weeks, IOC leaders framed their refusal to shut down Tokyo 2020 as a noble cause instead of a ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020