Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rly divisions gearing to produce hand sanitisers for its staff for use during coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:48 IST
Rly divisions gearing to produce hand sanitisers for its staff for use during coronavirus outbreak

Railway divisions across the country are gearing to produce hand sanitisers for its staff who are working through the coronaviurus outbreak to ensure that they don't have to depend on market availability of the product, officials said on Wednesday. First on the block is the Asansol division of Eastern Railway which has produced 500 litres of hand sanitiser for its workforce.

"There are labs in every loco shed, so we will produce such sanitisers in every division subsequently," said a senior official. The sanitiser produced in the laboratory at the Andal Diesel Shed in Asansol, West Bengal consists of 760 ml of Iso propyl alcohol (99 per cent), hydrogen peroxide 42 ml (3 per cent), 15 ml of glycerin, 183 ml of distilled water and perfume.

"We have staff which is working even during this pandemic and we thought it was necessary that we secure them. We have produced about 500 litres and we have given this in small bottles to our staff. We are also trying to produce it at other places in the division," a spokesperson for ER told PTI. The raw materials have been procured from Kolkata the official said and the cost of the sanitizer has been fixed at Rs 310 per litre although it is currently not for commercial use.

Taking a cue from Asansol, the Jodhpur division too has come out with 215 litres of hand sanitisers prepared by Diesel Locomotive Shed Bhagat ki Kothi and distributed to 13 different units of the division. "To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, 500-litre sanitiser was built by the diesel shed at Asansol, West Bengal on the railway, ready for distribution. It has also been produced by other railway units," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hailing the achievement.

The railways on Wednesday extended the suspension of all passenger trains till April 14, but said that its frieght operations to carry essential goods would continue. The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday that the entire country would be on lockdown for 21 days in view of the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 600 on Wednesday as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with a chain of hospitals of the army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds for isolation and treatment of people affected by the disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Romania postpones loan repayments for up to 9 months

Romanias government will postpone monthly loan repayments for a period of up to 9 months to help domestic borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. We are convinced that until then, our people and ...

UPDATE 5-Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal

Life started returning to normal on Wednesday after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted, construction resuming and people catching buses and trains across once-shu...

UN chief launches COVID-19 global humanitarian response plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched today USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the worlds most vulnerable countries. which are already in the midst of humanita...

10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, number rises to 51

Ten new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the total number of the affected persons by the deadly virus in the state to 51, the health department said. Till date 51 COVID-19 positive cases have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020