Dhanuka Agritech temporarily shuts down operations

Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday said it has temporarily shut down operations in all its three manufacturing units amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. In a regulatory filing, the company said this is in line with the directives issued by the respective state governments and authorities to prevent and contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The company has temporarily shut down its registered office, corporate office and operations at all its three manufacturing facilities located at Sanand (Gujarat), Udhampur (J&K) and Keshwana (Rajasthan), it said. Furthermore, all other offices have been closed down and employees have been asked to work from home, the filing said.

The company said it will resume operations and offices once the situation improves and suitable directions are issued by the central or state government..

