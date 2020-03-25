Sonipat: List of shops allowed to provide home delivery services during lockdown

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Haryana's Sonipat district has decided to close all grocery shops except authorized shops which will supply essential goods at the doorsteps of the public.

A total of 26 stockists have been authorized in Sonipat, 7 in Ganaur and 6 in Gohana. Online grocery delivery company Grofers will also remain functional in the city for home deliveries of essential goods.

Local authorities assured that there is no need to panic and the supply of essential services will be ensured during the lockdown.

Here's a list of authorized stockists in Sonipat along with phone numbers:

Here's a list of authorized stockists in Ganaur and Gohana along with phone numbers:

