Home ministry, DPIIT hold meeting with traders, e-tailers on smooth supply of essential goods

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:34 IST
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a detailed meeting on Wednesday with DPIIT, traders and e-commerce firms on smooth supply of essential goods in the country, an official said. The meeting was attended by DPIIT Secretary Guru Prasad Mohpatra and other officials.

The meeting assumed significance as concerns were raised over police beating up delivery boys in different states, while they were doing their duty, the official said. Traders' body CAIT, whose representatives attended the deliberations, in a statement said smooth supply of essential commodities across the country is important at the time of the nationwide lockdown.

"We have raised various important issues regarding regular movement of at least essential commodities so that the citizens may not suffer in the troubled times. We have also raised the issue of supply of raw materials for production," it said. Safety of essential commodity traders and prevention against any possible harassment was also figured in the meeting, it added.

"We have also requested for the transport sector as it is important in maintaining logistical support," it said. Quoting the home secretary and other officials, CAIT said the government is very keen to work closely and cooperate with traders to ensure that there should not be any problem.

"The officials have assured that all small glitches and problems being faced by the people will be resolved at the earliest," it added..

