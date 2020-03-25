Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India to operate 'relief' flight to Tel Aviv with stranded Israeli nationals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:36 IST
Air India to operate 'relief' flight to Tel Aviv with stranded Israeli nationals

Flag carrier Air India will operate a 'relief' flight to Tel Aviv on Thursday to fly stranded Israeli nationals in the country in the wake of visa and travel restrictions on foreign citizens, a source said. The airline will fly its 342-seater Boeing 777-300ER from New Delhi and will return to the national capital as a 'ferry" flight, the source said.

Besides, a similar 'relief' flight is being planned for Madrid to take back the Spanish nationals stuck in India, he said. "Air India will fly a relief flight, AI 139, on Thursday afternoon from New Delhi to Tel Aviv to take back Israeli citizens who are stuck here in the country due to the temporary suspension of international air services amid Coronavirus global pandemic," the source privy to information told PTI.

The return flight AI40, however, will not be carrying any passenger and it will come back only as a 'ferry flight', he said. The national carrier has operated a series of rescue flights including to Wuhan, Japan, Milan and Rome to evacuate Indians stranded at these places.

He said the modalities regarding the relief light to Madrid are still being worked out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Retail industry to have muted sales growth; recovery could be gradual: Report

Domestic retailers are expected to see muted sales in the wake of the lockdown and the recovery is likely to be gradual as it will depend on consumers income, according to a report. The retailers would have to cut back their discretionary s...

Officers' union requests PM to defer mega bank merger amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Bank officers union on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer mega merger exercise of banks in view of coronavirus outbreak. Banking services across the country are impacted due to the effect of COVID-19 as a near shut do...

UK tells banks to keep lending through coronavirus crisis

British banks must keep lending to businesses through the coronavirus crisis to ensure viable companies do not fail, the government and Bank of England said on Wednesday, after promising 330 billion pounds 389 billion in loan guarantees. In...

Haryana issues directions for maintenance of essential services during lockdown

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Wednesday directed all the Divisional and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there is no problem in movement of essential commodities during the complete lockdown in the state for 21 days and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020