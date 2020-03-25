Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares end whipsaw session higher as stimulus hopes persist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:56 IST
European shares end whipsaw session higher as stimulus hopes persist
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European stocks ended another tumultuous session higher on Wednesday as investors bet on further stimulus measures to dull the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, which showed no signs of slowing. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 3.1% after earlier trading both in negative territory and as much as almost 5% higher.

The index is still around 28% down from its record high in February, despite gains in the last two sessions. The energy and travel & leisure sectors, which have been worst hit by the recent rout, led gains for the day as cheap valuations attracted buyers.

However, the euro zone's volatility indicator also ticked up on the day. With coronavirus death tolls in Italy and Spain now the highest in the world, and with several major European economies in lockdown, the situation seemed unlikely to improve any time soon. Still, sentiment was helped by the anticipation of a whopping $2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Regional governments are also expected to ramp up measures to dull the economic shock, with German lawmakers voting in favor of suspending the constitutionally enshrined debt brake for the first time ever to finance an unprecedented aid package. A report also suggested that Germany, Europe's largest economy, was open to using the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to prop up economies hit by the coronavirus.

"In our view, the challenge for EU leaders is to design an ESM program – and the political narrative around it – in a way that removes stigma and the notion of 'bailout', which could prove costly for the domestic politics of receiving countries," Reinhard Cluse, chief European economist at UBS wrote in a note. German stocks rose about 1.8%, while stocks in Italy, the country worst hit by the virus, rose about 1.7%.

German online fashion retailer Zalando closed about 7.5% higher despite warning that shutdowns due to the virus were hurting demand for its products. Banking services provider Virgin Money UK topped the STOXX 600, adding about 26% in its second session of recovery after touching a record low earlier in the week.

Air France-KLM, British Airways owner IAG, Ryanair and EasyJet gained between 4% and 12%. European airlines, one of the worst-hit sectors from travel restrictions and evaporating passenger numbers, have appealed to governments for bailout packages to prevent an industry collapse.

Meanwhile, Refinitiv data showed that profit expectations for European companies have deteriorated substantially, with markets now seeing a 14.9% decline in earnings from STOXX 600-listed companies over the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus

Countries which have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus need to use the time to find and attack the virus, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Asking people to stay at home and shutting down ...

U.S. military hikes base security worldwide over coronavirus spread

The U.S. military announced on Wednesday it was elevating its health-related security level at bases worldwide over the spread of the coronavirus, as it acknowledged the persistent growth in the rate of infections across the force.The Penta...

Britain launches ad campaign to save lives over coronavirus

Britain is stepping up a media campaign on TV, radio, print and social media to ram home the message that people need to stay at home to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Featuring the British governments top doctor Chris Whitty, ...

ESL moving L.A., Birmingham Dota2 tourneys online

ESL elected to alter the ESL One Los Angeles and ESL One Birmingham Dota2 tournaments to an online format in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, the companies announced Wednesday. ESL One Los Angeles begins Saturday and runs through April 19....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020