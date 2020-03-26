Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine farmers consider hanging on to soy amid virus-related uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 00:04 IST
Argentine farmers consider hanging on to soy amid virus-related uncertainty

Argentine soy and corn farmers were harvesting their crops on Tuesday while logistic problems related to the coronavirus pandemic slowed transportation of raw grains to export hubs, prompting some growers to consider holding on to their crops.

Supply disruptions from the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed could shift global commodity trade flows as importers turn to rival suppliers like Brazil or the United States. More than 70 municipalities in Argentina are enforcing anti-coronavirus measures by controlling the movement of farm produce through their jurisdictions. This has slowed the supply of beans to the country's giant-sized soymeal factories.

"We are harvesting, no problem. We have special permits that allow us to work," said Eduardo Bell, a soy farmer in the Pampas grains belt town of Saladillo, Buenos Aires province. "But there are slowdowns in transportation. They are not allowing trucks to go through a lot of towns," he added. "There's always the possibility of bagging the harvest. Prices are bad right now so it might not be a bad idea to hang on to the crop until September."

At the start of the year, the reference price for Argentine soybeans was $239 per tonne. The price is now $226 per tonne, versus $245 per tonne a year earlier. "Farmers will sell the minimum amount of soy and corn needed to cover their costs, and hang onto the rest. Prices are low and Argentina, like the rest of the world, is headed for hard economic times. This all increases uncertainty," said Buenos Aires-based farm consultant Pablo Adreani.

"Ground transportation in Argentina is complicated, and that will get worse before it gets better," Adreani said. "The peso currency will probably weaken and commodity prices will probably rise as the weeks go by. So, when you put this all together, it makes sense for farmer to hang on to their crops for now." Local farm groups signed a statement on Wednesday, warning that the safety measures adopted by some municipalities "could generate a paralysis of the grains trade over the days ahead."

The pandemic has struck at the worst possible time for Argentine growers as they start harvesting soy and corn, the country's main cash crops. Argentina has reported six deaths caused by the virus and 387 confirmed cases. Grains importers are relying on supplies from Argentina and Brazil ahead of the U.S. harvest, which come in the North American fall season.

Argentine growers are expected to harvest 50 million tonnes of corn this season and 51.5 million tonnes of soy. Pigs, poultry and cattle are fed with Argentine soymeal in markets concentrated in Europe and Southeast Asia. Of the 67 million tonnes of soymeal set to be exported throughout the world this season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts Argentina will supply 30 million tonnes while its main rivals Brazil and the United States supply 15 million and 12 million tonnes respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus

Countries which have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus need to use the time to find and attack the virus, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Asking people to stay at home and shutting down ...

Putin, Modi exchange views on situation surrounding coronavirus pandemic

Ahead of the G20 emergency summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday during which they exchanged views on the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The tw...

Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednedsay, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tour...

Qatar to shut money exchange and transfer services from March 26 -state news agency

Qatar announced it will temporarily close all in-person money exchange and transfer services from March 26 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, its state news agency said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020