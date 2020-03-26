Argentine farmers consider hanging on to soy amid virus-related uncertainty

Argentine soy and corn farmers were harvesting their crops on Tuesday while logistic problems related to the coronavirus pandemic slowed transportation of raw grains to export hubs, prompting some growers to consider holding on to their crops.

Supply disruptions from the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed could shift global commodity trade flows as importers turn to rival suppliers like Brazil or the United States. More than 70 municipalities in Argentina are enforcing anti-coronavirus measures by controlling the movement of farm produce through their jurisdictions. This has slowed the supply of beans to the country's giant-sized soymeal factories.

"We are harvesting, no problem. We have special permits that allow us to work," said Eduardo Bell, a soy farmer in the Pampas grains belt town of Saladillo, Buenos Aires province. "But there are slowdowns in transportation. They are not allowing trucks to go through a lot of towns," he added. "There's always the possibility of bagging the harvest. Prices are bad right now so it might not be a bad idea to hang on to the crop until September."

At the start of the year, the reference price for Argentine soybeans was $239 per tonne. The price is now $226 per tonne, versus $245 per tonne a year earlier. "Farmers will sell the minimum amount of soy and corn needed to cover their costs, and hang onto the rest. Prices are low and Argentina, like the rest of the world, is headed for hard economic times. This all increases uncertainty," said Buenos Aires-based farm consultant Pablo Adreani.

"Ground transportation in Argentina is complicated, and that will get worse before it gets better," Adreani said. "The peso currency will probably weaken and commodity prices will probably rise as the weeks go by. So, when you put this all together, it makes sense for farmer to hang on to their crops for now." Local farm groups signed a statement on Wednesday, warning that the safety measures adopted by some municipalities "could generate a paralysis of the grains trade over the days ahead."

The pandemic has struck at the worst possible time for Argentine growers as they start harvesting soy and corn, the country's main cash crops. Argentina has reported six deaths caused by the virus and 387 confirmed cases. Grains importers are relying on supplies from Argentina and Brazil ahead of the U.S. harvest, which come in the North American fall season.

Argentine growers are expected to harvest 50 million tonnes of corn this season and 51.5 million tonnes of soy. Pigs, poultry and cattle are fed with Argentine soymeal in markets concentrated in Europe and Southeast Asia. Of the 67 million tonnes of soymeal set to be exported throughout the world this season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts Argentina will supply 30 million tonnes while its main rivals Brazil and the United States supply 15 million and 12 million tonnes respectively.

