GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets cautiously await U.S. stimulus, jobs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 05:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 05:29 IST
Asian stock markets were poised for a cautious start on Thursday following two days of rallies, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Senators are set to vote on the plan later on Wednesday in Washington. The bill includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 each to millions of U.S. families. It cannot come soon enough, with potentially enormous weekly U.S. initial jobless claims to appear in data due at 1230 GMT.

Markets in Australia and New Zealand began in the green, with the NZ50 up 3% and the S&P/ASX 200 up 2%. Nikkei futures last traded 2% below the index's cash close. Hong Kong futures were 1% higher and China A50 futures were up 0.2%.

"There has been so much stimulus thrown at this," said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney. "But the positivity related to it is really just sentiment," she said, adding that investors were largely flying blind with so many companies withdrawing earnings guidance. Jobless figures may offer a "reality check," she said.

In perhaps an early sign of the fragile mood, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar dropped 1% and the safe-haven Japanese yen rose in morning trade. U.S. stock futures traded slightly negative, following the first back-to-back session rises on Wall Street in over a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% and the S&P 500 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent following a Nikkei report that Apple was weighing a delay in the launch of its 5G iPhone. JOBLESS CLAIMS TO TEST BOUNCE

The money at stake in the stimulus bill amounts to nearly half of the $4.7 trillion the U.S. government spends annually. But it also comes against a backdrop of bad news as the coronavirus spreads and as jobless claims are set to soar, with both set to test the nascent bounce in markets this week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Wednesday that a million Californians had already applied for jobless benefits this month - a number that knocked stocks from session highs and has analysts bracing for worse to come. RBC Capital Markets economists had expected a national figure over 1 million in Thursday's data, but say "it is now poised to be many multiples of that," as reduced hours across the country drive deep layoffs.

"Something in the 5-10 million range for initial jobless claims is quite likely," they wrote in a note. That compares to a 695,000 peak in 1982. Forecasts in a Reuters poll range from a minimum of 250,000 initial claims, all the way up to 4 million.

Trepidation seemed to put a halt on the U.S. dollar's recent softness in currency markets, with the dollar ahead 1% against the Antipodean currencies and up 0.6% against the pound. It slipped 0.3% to 110.85 yen.

U.S. crude slipped 1.5% to $24.11 per barrel and gold steadied at $1,608.14 per ounce. (Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Singapore plans for recession as economy shrinks more than expected in Q1 due to virus

Singapores economy contracted 2.2 in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Thursday, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting authorities to downgrade their full-year GDP forecast range to -4 to -1. Economists pol...

Home-bound users fume as video apps do not sync with TVs

Kat Volpe laid out an exercise mat and tried to sync her iPhone with her big screen TV for a fitness class webcast on Instagram last week during New Yorks coronavirus lockdown.But the popular app is incompatible with Googles Chromecast TV-p...

COVID-19: Locals barricaded roads to prevent movement of people in WB's Bankura

Locals at a village in Bankura have barricaded roads connecting the village to other parts of the district, with bamboo to prevent movement of people in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.It is a message that everyone should remain at h...

Former FBI agent Levinson believed to have died in Iran custody, family says

The family of Robert Levinson, the former FBI agent who disappeared in March 2007 after traveling to an island controlled by Iran, said on Wednesday it now believes Levinson died in Iranian custody, based on information from U.S. officials....
