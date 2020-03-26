HUL LIME, Reliance TUP, ABG Stratos, TAS InvicTAS & Google Case Competition shine as Dare2Compete Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020

New Delhi [India] March 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): On March 25th, 2020, Dare2Compete, one of India's largest student communities, released the rankings of D2C Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020 through social media and their website amid COVID-19, as part of Dare2Compete Awards. On the basis of 13,800 plus B-School student votes, Dare2Compete declared this under two segments - Top 20 from votes across All B-Schools and Top 20 from votes across popular 10 B-Schools, the ones that are eligible for majority of the campus engagements.

B-School Competitions, one of the campus engagements from companies, are known to shape the lives of students in different ways by providing learning opportunities beyond the confines of the traditional classroom. Working on case studies, business simulation games, etc. aids students in understanding the corporate environment even before they step into the corporate realm.

Recognizing the efforts taken in organizing competitions and campus engagements, Dare2Compete confers Companies with accolades every year, the rankings of which are disclosed as D2C Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020. Holding an unwavering stance under both segments, HUL LIME Season 11 grabbed the first place under D2C Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020, for the second year consecutively.

Under All B-Schools segment, Reliance TUP 5.0 held the second place, jumping three positions from last year, while the third place was taken by Google Case Challenge 2019. The fourth and the fifth places were held by ICICI Bank Beat the Curve 2019 and Flipkart Wired 2019 Campus Case Challenge 3.0, respectively. Both of them were new entries to this list outperforming the well-known names that slipped in this year's rankings.

As per the student votes from the popular 10 B-Schools comprising IIM A, IIM B, IIM C, IIM L, IIM K, IIM I, XLRI, FMS, MDI & SPJIMR, Aditya Birla Group's Stratos retained its second position this year as well, followed by InvicTAS from TATA Group, a new entrant in this list. ITC Interrobang?! Season 9 and Flipkart Wired 2019 Campus Case Challenge 3.0 came fourth and fifth respectively. Mahindra War Room Season 12 that had secured third place in the rankings of 2019 shifted down to the sixth place closely followed by Asian Paints CANVAS 2019 that saw a jump in its rank this year.

This year marked the entry of many new engagements in these rankings - AB InBev The BUD Challenge and OLA Campus Connect Challenge to name a couple. Focus of many companies have now shifted to doing deep and thought provoking engagements with students to get their mind share. In another category that recognised B-Schools on the basis of the performance of their students across campus engagements/competitions, IIM Bangalore outperformed all other B-Schools to come first as D2C Competitive B-Schools 2020 closely followed by IIM Kozhikode, Indian School of Business (ISB) and MDI Gurgaon.

Dare2Compete also recognized students for their performance across campus engagements. Ameer Iqubal from IIM Bangalore topped the D2C Competitive Leaders 2020 rankings by excelling in close to 13 competitions this year. He was followed by Vishwajit Bhat from IIM Bangalore with 12 competitions under his belt. Top 30 D2C Competitive Leaders 2020 consisted of students from FMS Delhi, IMT Ghaziabad, XLRI, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Shillong, NITIE and other top tier institutions, performed exceptionally well in corporate competitions.

