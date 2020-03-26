Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices edge higher on hope of stimulus package, IT and banking stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices ruled higher during early hours on Thursday following reports that the government may soon announce an economic stimulus package to soften the blow of countrywide lockdown amid spreading coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:26 IST
Equity indices edge higher on hope of stimulus package, IT and banking stocks gain
IndusInd Bank gained by 25 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 376.60 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ruled higher during early hours on Thursday following reports that the government may soon announce an economic stimulus package to soften the blow of countrywide lockdown amid spreading coronavirus. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 1,175 points or 4.12 per cent to 29,711 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 327 points or 3.93 per cent to 8,645.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT up by 4 per cent, private bank by 3.8 per cent, realty by 3 per cent and pharma by 2.5 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank made a dramatic gain of 25 per cent to Rs 376.60 per share while Axis Bank was up by 7.3 per cent. Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance ticked up by 5.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.

The other prominent winners included Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel and Titan. However, IndianOil Corporation lost by 1.9 per cent while ONGC, GAIL, Maruti and ITC traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares lost momentum as stimulus negotiations dragged on in Washington and investors fretted over a likely spike in US jobless claims. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses while Japan's Nikkei slumped by 3.2 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was flat but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.8 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown: Centre, state govts must provide relief package for poor

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the central and state governments to provide relief package for the poor and daily wage earners hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdownIn a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said...

Lockdown lifted, but exodus from Chinese city hindered by new coronavirus test rule

Residents of Chinas Xianning city eager to travel after a two-month lockdown faced an unexpected hurdle only hours after the borders were opened -- they needed to pass a new rapid detection test to show they didnt have the coronavirus.Dozen...

Japan to set up coronavirus task force; no emergency now

Japan will set up a new coronavirus taskforce, the government said on Thursday, as it warned of a high risk of a widespread of the virus but the economy minister said the government was not thinking of declaring a state of emergency now. Ja...

WHO 'very much' sided with China on coronavirus: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the World Health Organization has very much sided with China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that its been very unfair. President T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020