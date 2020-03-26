Left Menu
Hong Kong shares end two-day surge as U.S. jobless claims loom

  Updated: 26-03-2020 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday after two days of strong gains as expectations of a jump in U.S. jobless claims offset some short-lived strength stemming from the passage of a massive stimulus bill by the U.S. Senate.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 174.85 points or 0.74% at 23,352.34 after gaining more than 8% over the previous two days. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.86% to 9,447.56. ** The Hang Seng briefly erased losses after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. ** But global investors remain worried ahead of a weekly report from the U.S. Labor Department, which is expected to show a record number of jobless claims, highlighting the coronavirus' impact on the U.S. economy. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.9%, while the IT sector rose 0.24%, the financial sector ended 0.88% lower and the property sector dipped 1.11%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.6% at 2,764.91 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.66%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.76%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 4.51%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0861 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.33% firmer than the previous close of 7.1095.

