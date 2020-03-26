Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAS Named a Leader in Retail Planning Report by Independent Research Firm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:55 IST
SAS Named a Leader in Retail Planning Report by Independent Research Firm

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India Predicting inventory demand, optimizing assortment planning and developing full life-cycle pricing so the business runs like a well-oiled machine are paramount for retailers who want to succeed in the connected, always-on retail world. Success hinges on engaging with shoppers when, where and how they want, and that’s no easy feat. But The Forrester Wave™: Retail Planning, Q1 2020 report points to SAS as a Leader in the retail planning arena. The Forrester report states that SAS “proved its ability to tackle hard optimization issues by demonstrating above-par application architecture, assortment optimization, and aggregate demand management. It has potential to improve customer segmentation and merchandise financial planning.” The analyst firm also cited SAS as a “best fit for brands and retailers that need the security of a large vendor with a massive ecosystem of implementers, but that also have the ability to: 1) extend retail planning applications using a proven platform to deploy sophisticated applications, without disrupting on premise infrastructure.” “Intelligent planning analytics from SAS gives retailers an edge for synchronizing merchandise plans with marketing and supply chain plans so a shopper is always satisfied,” said Dan Mitchell, Global Business Director for SAS’ Retail Practice. “Powerful analytics used strategically can help a retailer or consumer goods manufacturer stay ahead of demand, localize the merchandise mix quickly, and reap the rewards long-term from loyal customers. Retailers looking for rapid ROI recognize that applications containing purpose-built analytic models are now the must-have, next-generation technology.” Learn more about the SAS Intelligent Planning Suite.

About SAS SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®. SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate offers $58 bln aid to airlines as they struggle to stay airborne

The U.S. Senate offered struggling airlines unprecedented aid worth 58 billion that will help cover their staff wages, as carriers around the world seek state support and turn passenger planes into cargo liners in their desperate bid for re...

Sebi eases compliance rules for AGM, newspaper ads amid pandemic

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday granted more time to listed companies for holding annual general meetings and exempted them from giving advertisements in newspapers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The regulator has been giving relaxa...

Keeping close tab on travel advisories for safe return of Viswanathan Anand, says wife

Aruna Anand, the wife of five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand, on Thursday said that they are keeping a close tab on the travel advisories from both Germany and India to see when it will be safe for Viswanathans entry back to In...

Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of surge of coronavirus

Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference on Thursday, a day after Irans government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of cases in the coronavirus pandemic. Officials have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020