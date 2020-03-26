TN Guidance Bureau offers assistance to cos operating under

essential services Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau set up by the government of Tamil Nadu as part of attracting major investment proposals on Thursday said it will provide assistance to those companies operating during the 21 day lockdown following the coronaviurs outbreak. The move by the Guidance Bureau was to provide assistance to those industries which come under the essential services and were operating in the state.

"Industries providing essential services in Tamil Nadu that are exempted amid the corona virus lockdown, may reach out to Guidance for any support and clarifications to ensure continuous operations", the Bureau said in a notification. The Bureau said it was ready to offer guidance and asked industries facing difficulties to reach them at covidsupport@investtn.in, the notification added.

