EDAC Engineering Wins Safety Award for Achieving 4 Million Safe Hours Without LTI at Raageshwari Deep Gas

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:57 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:57 IST
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Barmer, Rajasthan, India: Business Wire India Raageshwari Deep Gas field recently completed 4 million safe hours without suffering a lost-time incident (LTI). EDAC Engineering Limited, a leading EPC and O&M player, was a key contributor in this milestone achievement. The company is involved in setting up the integrated gas surface facilities at the site. EDAC Engineering’s efforts were recognized by an audit undertaken by the site’s stakeholders. These included the organization's customers viz. Vedanta Resources Ltd and Cairn India Ltd. The audit team also comprised of representatives from Petrofac and Worley, safety advisor and site consultant, respectively.

Recognizing the team’s efforts Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International Group & SPIC and Principal Investor of EDAC Engineering said, “Safety is paramount to our business. We integrate industry best practices across levels to safeguard our team members. The recognition by our customers is a testimony of our success. It reaffirms our team’s commitment to implement high standards of health & safety at our project’s sites and contribute to building India’s energy resources.” Mr.KU Pandian, Site Manager, EDAC Engineering received the certificate of recognition from Petrofac’s leaders - Mr.Nityagopal Dev, Site Manager, and Mr.Sanjay Kumar, Project Manager (HSSE). The recognition was accorded in the presence of other sub-agencies working on the project. About EDAC Engineering Limited Incorporated in 1987 in Chennai, EDAC Engineering is one of India’s recognized EPC and O&M contractors for Balance of plant packages for power projects. It is an associate of SPIC and the company also undertakes Electro-Mechanical Erection for a wide variety of industries along with Operations and Maintenance Projects for Power, Refinery and Oil & Gas Plants. It is part of AM International’s infrastructure vertical business. https://www.edacengineering.com/ About AM International AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many of the group businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The group’s business verticals include Fertilizers, Supply Chain, Petrochemicals, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Green Energy. The group’s CSR activities are helmed under the AM Foundation, and its initiatives are focused on providing clean drinking water, preventing water contamination and solving the sanitation crisis.

www.aminternational.sg PWR PWR.

