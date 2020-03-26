Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Secy Priti Patel looks at UK border closures akin to India: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:20 IST
Home Secy Priti Patel looks at UK border closures akin to India: Report
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is keen to close the UK borders to passengers from global COVID-19 hotspots such as the US, Iran and China, similar to moves taken by India, according to a UK media report. The senior Indian-origin Cabinet minister feels visitors from certain countries should not be continuing to fly into the UK when the government has put the country in lockdown to halt the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed 465 lives across Britain. Patel is seeking cross-government support for the move that would stop the daily flights from Tehran, New York, and Los Angeles and Beijing claimed a 'Daily Telegraph' report.

"We are most concerned about the daily flights from the US and Iran which are coming in on a daily basis," the newspaper quoted a source as saying. "We want to stop non-EEA (European Economic Area) nationals from flying into the UK. The EU is not a problem for the most part because their domestic lockdowns are so severe," the source said.

There are around 100,000 passengers arriving at UK airports daily, largely Britons returning home after UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab called on all British tourists and short-stay travelers to return to the UK as soon as possible while flights were still available. Passengers showing symptoms of the coronavirus infection are not allowed to board flights in hotspot countries. However, there are no health or temperature checks for passengers arriving in the UK. They are asked to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival but there is no means of enforcing this.

Reportedly the issue of banning flights into the UK has been raised at a Cabinet committee coordinating the UK government's response to the coronavirus pandemic but is yet to be resolved. India had imposed a ban on flights from Iran earlier this month and has since imposed stricter measures, including airport closures, as the country went into a 21-day strict lockdown this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Cricket Association offers to convert stadium premises into quarantine centres

The Assam Cricket Association on Thursday offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into quarantine centres as the state government braced up for the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Assam is yet to report a positive coronavirus case, the ...

Life in lockdown UK throws up armies of volunteers

The UK is on day three of its lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and as the message took a while to sink in, people are increasingly heeding the governments advice to stay at home with a sea of volunteers coming up with...

Corona-positive man escapes from quarantine, police track him to his home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A 21-year-old coronavirus positive patient triggered a scare after he escaped from a quarantine facility in Jhunjhunu district only to be brought back by authorities after he was found at his home. Health department officials have taken the...

Dutch-Belgian border village left half open, half shut by virus

M easures to halt the spread of the coronavirus have created an odd situation in a village straddling the Dutch-Belgian border where opposite sides of the road are in different countries. For decades residents have freely gone about their b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020