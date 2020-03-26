Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than dozen PSBs announce COVID-19 emergency credit line

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:22 IST
More than dozen PSBs announce COVID-19 emergency credit line

More than a dozen public sector banks out have announced COVID-19 Emergency Credit Line to deal with the hardship faced by various sectors of the economy. Though public sectors banks (PSBs) were quick to respond with steps to deal with the hardship faced by various sectors of the economy, private sector banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are yet to come out with any relief measures for their customers.

As many as 15 PSBs out of the total 18 government-owned banks till Thursday evening announced schemes to mitigate hardship faced by various segments. Taking the lead, the country's largest lender SBI last week announced an emergency credit line to meet any liquidity mismatch for its borrowers. The additional liquidity facility COVID-19 Emergency Credit Line (CECL) will provide funds up to Rs 200 crore and will be available till June 30, SBI said in a circular issued on Friday.

Following the suit, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India. Besides, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Andhra Bank have also introduced relief schemes till date for meeting liquidity requirements under COVID-19 emergency.

"In wake of #CORONA virus Out break, #OBC supports all its existing borrowers by launching COVID19 Emergency Credit Facility which would help them meet temporary liquidity mismatch in operating cycle," Oriental Bank of Commerce said in a tweet on Thursday. Another public sector lender United Bank of India also launched a special scheme "UBI COVID-19 Emergency Credit Facility" for its existing MSME, agriculture and other business segment borrowers.

PSBs have announced schemes for existing MSME borrowers with some banks additionally extending schemes to other segments including agriculture, self-help groups, organised sector employees, a senior public sector bank official said. The quantum of loan is in the form of additional line of credit ranging from 10 per cent or higher of existing working capital limits, the official said adding that the banks have kept provision for creation of charge on existing securities for this additional facility without seeking any fresh requirement of prime or collateral security.

The loan schemes have a moratorium period of up to 6 months. The official further said the public sector banks are gearing up to do heavy lifting with regards to various direct benefit transfer scheme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Even state-owned financial institution SIDBI announced a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent for MSME under the SIDBI Assistance to Facilitate Emergency Response against coronavirus. The micro, small and medium enterprises that are into manufacturing of any products or providing any services related to fighting pandemic such as senitisers, masks, gloves and body suit ventilators will get loan at a concessional rate of 5 per cent, SDBI said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian government says employee may have tested positive for coronavirus

A Russian government employee who may have tested positive for coronavirus has been quarantined and all colleagues he came into contact with placed under observation, the government office said on Thursday.The government said it had sent hi...

Lockdown: CIL relaxes payment terms, reschedule e-auctions

To protect interests of its consumers, Coal India Ltd on Thursday said it has relaxed payment terms and directed the railways to defer loading of rakes for non-power buyers due to last-mile connectivity disruption following the nationwide l...

Coronavirus: Plea in HC for evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh, hearing on Friday

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea sought direction to the Ministry of External Af...

Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

A controversial tweet by a Jamia Millia Islamia professor stating that he had failed 15 non-Muslim students in an exam led to a flurry of criticism, prompting the university to suspend him and order an inquiry against him on Thursday. Profe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020