Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: SAIL scales down production as supplies hit amid lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:07 IST
Coronavirus: SAIL scales down production as supplies hit amid lockdown

State-owned steel maker SAIL has reduced its production by up to 10 per cent amid supplies being hit due to the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus crisis, according to a source. The development comes days after the steel ministry directed its PSUs, including SAIL, to not reduce production.       SAIL, which has an installed capacity of over 21 million tonne per annum (MTPA), produces about 50,000 tonne of hot metal and 48,000 tonne crude steel on a daily basis.

"The company has reduced its production by 7-10 per cent," the source said adding that the decision has been taken in view of the supplies being affected due to the lockdown. The source said the company is facing difficulties in getting the raw materials as well as in dispatching the products through rail and road.

"Transportation of raw materials is affected. Even if we continue production, then where to sell the output? Everything is closed. Under the current scenario we can't just pile up inventories, " the source said requesting anonymity.        On Monday, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar chaired a meeting via video-conferencing, in which senior officials of steel PSUs like SAIL, RINL, NMDC, MOIL and KIOCL, among others, participated.       In the meeting, the official while enquiring about the preparedness at their plants and units in the wake of coronavirus outbreak of had asked the PSUs to continue to produce as usual and not reduce the production levels.  SAIL and other public sector undertakings (PSUs) also apprised the ministry about the issues faced by their officials during the current lockdown.       The source said keeping the vital equipment like coke oven batteries, blast furnaces etc in running condition is very essential for steel plants.           Blast furnace is a large structure of about 30 metre high at steel plants. It is lined with refractory firebricks that can withstand temperatures as high as 2,000 celcius. Once stopped, it takes several months for a steel company to re-start the critical steel making process.       The source further said "SAIL is facing challenges in movement of essential items required for production, clearances and handling at ports, movement of employees and labours. It is also facing difficulty in unloading of materials from rakes at sidings. Due to this, production is also getting marginally affected."     However, many of the above issues are getting resolved over time and the company is monitoring emerging situation on continuous basis with respect to the availability and supply of raw materials, production and dispatch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NMDC

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian LGBT+ group launches appeal for sex workers in coronavirus lockdown

An LGBT rights group launched a fundraising appeal on Thursday for Mumbai sex workers whose income has been hit by coronavirus, saying it wanted to help other Indians who faced prejudice.The Jimme Foundation stepped in after a distress call...

S.Africa coronavirus cases exceed 900, Ramaphosa urges G20 aid

South Africas number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 900 on Thursday and President Cyril Ramaphosa called for richer countries to help African nations deal with the economic fallout, hours before the start of a countrywide lockdown...

EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus crisis could destroy far more than 25 million jobs -ILO official

The number of jobs lost around the world due to the coronavirus crisis could be far higher than the 25 million the International Labour Organization ILO estimated just a week ago, a senior ILO official said on Thursday.The United Nations ag...

China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus

China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Exemptions will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020