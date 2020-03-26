GoAir says services to remain suspended till April 14

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday said its all services, including international flights, will remain suspended till April 14 due to the 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The nationwide lockdown is to remain into effect till April 14.

The central government has suspended all domestic and international flight operations in India to curb the spread of coronavirus. "GoAir is fully supportive of the initiatives announced by our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). The airline fully respects the decisive steps being taken by our PM followed by various state and local governments to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

"Although these steps will stop air travel until April 14 and impact the very purpose of GoAir's existence, they are essential for the health of our customers, our employees and our nation. Thus, GoAir has temporarily suspended all its flights until April 14," the airline said in a release. The destinations to and from where the flights have been suspended till April 14 are Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi, as well as international destinations namely Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, and Dammam.

As soon as the situation improves and the government revokes the lockdown, GoAir will start operating its network to the fullest extent, it added. It also said GoAir will protect all the PNRs (passenger reservation numbers) for customers who booked themselves to travel between March 26 and April 14 as part of the 'Protect Your PNR' scheme, wherein customers can reschedule their flights up to April 15, 2021, using the same PNR.

Customers can redeem their tickets (booked between March 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020) on any GoAir flight on any date between April 15, 2020, and April 15, 2021, with no charges being levied (fare difference may be applicable), it said..

