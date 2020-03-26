Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI offers Rs 11,772 cr to banks through repo auction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:15 IST
RBI offers Rs 11,772 cr to banks through repo auction

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday offered Rs 11,772 crore to banks through a 12-day variable rate repo auction

Before the auction, the RBI enhanced the amount of auction to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 25,000 crore, announced earlier.          In the auction, the central bank received Rs 11,772 crore of bids and allocated the entire amount at a cut-off rate of 5.16 per cent

RBI had advanced this auction to today from March 30 due to the evolving financial conditions and taking into account the impact of disruptions caused by COVID-19.         It will conduct another variable term repo auction of Rs 25,000 crore on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

German asparagus season faces peril as coronavirus shuts out pickers

German growers of white asparagus, an expensive delicacy savoured by food lovers in spring, fear this years harvest may go to waste as coronavirus lockdowns shut out seasonal pickers from Eastern Europe. Ernst-August Winkelmann, whose farm ...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year. The center-left ...

Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders on proposed amendment to motor vehicle rules

The government on Thursday sought suggestions from various stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the motor vehicle rules regarding new vehicles registration, issuance of driving licences and recall of old vehicl...

New York says hospitals overwhelmed under almost any coronavirus scenario

New York states hospitals will be overwhelmed under almost any realistic scenario in the coronavirus outbreak and authorities are adding capacity wherever possible to meet soaring demand, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. The need for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020