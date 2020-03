U.S. urges energy producers to avoid increasing market volatility -official

The United States is in close communication with Saudi Arabia and believes it cares about oil market stability, a senior U.S. administration official said in a statement on Thursday urging all energy producers not to further destabilize the market.

"The United States continues to engage all energy producers on the need to avoid actions that would increase market volatility or otherwise threaten to deepen the current market turmoil," the official said.

