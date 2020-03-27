Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 02:15 IST
Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

Zimbabwe has re-introduced the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions in what was seen as a bid to tap into private forex savings as the country gears up for the battle against the novel coronavirus. In a statement the central bank governor John Mangudya said the move is part of "measures to mitigate the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the Zimbabwean society and the economy".

The government outlawed the use of foreign currency as legal tender last June after having used a basket of currencies when hyperinflation forced the government to ditch the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009. The US dollar became the main currency for payment of goods and services, but a shortage of greenbacks forced the government to introduced a quasi currency called the bond note which was supposed to be equal to the US dollar in 2016.

In February 2019 Zimbabwe launched currency reforms including reintroducing the local currency and banned the use of the US dollar in a bid to solve a monetary crisis. The use of the Zimbabwe dollar as the sole legal tender led to a spike of inflation which now stands at 540 per cent.

The government said it was "making it easier for the transacting public to conduct business during this difficult period by making available an option to use free funds to pay for goods and services chargeable in local currency". But labour economist Godfrey Kanyenze says Thursday's move was inevitable and the government has used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to try to stabilise the economy.

"We held a tripartite negotiation forum meeting with the government some two weeks ago, and business and labour agreed the Zimbabwe dollar was doomed. The government tacitly agreed," he told AFP. While the statement suggests the legalisation of the use of foreign currency was temporary, Kanyenze said he believed the measure would stay in place long term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Ross Stores, other retailers cancel vendor orders following coronavirus hit

After closing stores around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, retailers are now telling some vendors to immediately cancel orders. On Thursday, discount store operator Ross Stores Inc sent a letter to its vendors, notifying t...

Ireland reports 10 coronavirus deaths to bring total to 19

Ireland reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 infections on Thursday, more than doubling the total number of fatalities to 19, Irelands Department of Health said.The country also reported an additional 255 confirmed infections to bring the total...

Brazil's governors press Bolsonaro for more coronavirus support

Brazils governors pressed President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday for more federal support in the coronavirus battle after he blasted them as job-killers and undermined their orders with a decree keeping churches open at evangelical preachers ...

Overwatch League to disable six heroes

Overwatch developers elected to get creative during the competitive mode in their Hero Pool system. The Hero Pool system will disable six heroes -- including four damage dealers -- in competitive mode, starting Thursday and running to April...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020