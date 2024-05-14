Demi Moore emerges as early Cannes breakout star

Hollywood veteran Demi Moore is poised to make waves at this year's Cannes Film Festival with an array of engagements that reflect her enduring star power and diverse talents. With a film in competition and a jam-packed schedule, Moore is set to captivate audiences both on and off the screen at the film festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Set to premiere at Cannes is filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's latest offering, 'The Substance', in which Moore stars alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. Described as a feminist take on body horror, this enigmatic film promises to intrigue audiences with its bold narrative and compelling performances.

Adding to her Cannes itinerary, Moore is set to play a significant role as the godmother for luxury jewellery house Chopard's Trophee Chopard gala ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This prestigious event, scheduled for May 17th at the Carlton Beach Club, will see Moore joining the ranks of esteemed predecessors like Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman.

Moore's presence at Cannes extends beyond the silver screen and the red carpet. She is slated to participate in the 'In Conversation' series at The American Pavilion, engaging in dialogue alongside notable figures such as documentarian Frederick Wiseman and actor Billy Zane. Moderated by Vanity Fair's David Canfield, this session promises to offer insights into Moore's illustrious career and perspectives on the industry.

Additionally, Moore will take centre stage as the host of amfAR's 30th-anniversary Cannes gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23rd, featuring musical guest Cher. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this milestone event underscores Moore's commitment to philanthropy and her enduring influence in the world of entertainment.

With her multifaceted presence and diverse engagements, Demi Moore is set to shine brightly amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)