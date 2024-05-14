Left Menu

German far-right regional leader Hoecke fined by court for using banned Nazi slogan, media says

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:49 IST
A leading member of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was fined on Tuesday by a court for using a banned Nazi paramilitary slogan, German media reported.

The fine was for 13,000 euros, according to media including NTV and Spiegel.

