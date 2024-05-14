German far-right regional leader Hoecke fined by court for using banned Nazi slogan, media says
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A leading member of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was fined on Tuesday by a court for using a banned Nazi paramilitary slogan, German media reported.
The fine was for 13,000 euros, according to media including NTV and Spiegel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The International Court of Justice to Rule on Nicaragua's Request for Germany to Halt Aid to Israel
"Working closely with Indian government on finding solution": Germany's Dy Head of Mission on baby Ariha case
Adidas could not match Nike's offer for Germany soccer federation, CEO says
G7 offers leeway to Germany, Japan in deal to quit coal by 2035
UN court rejects Nicaragua's request for Germany to halt aid to Israel